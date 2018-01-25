Siemens Gamesa 8MW aces exam
DNV GL certifies turbine, now set for 'immediate market implementation'
DNV GL has awarded type certification to Siemens Gamesa for the latter’s 8MW offshore wind turbine.
The SWT-8.0-154 is now full compliant with international standards and ready for “immediate market implementation”, said the certification outfit.
“DNV GL is committed to continually push the technological limits of turbine technology and contributing to the rapid upscaling of offshore wind turbines,” said Kim Mørk, executive vice president for renewables certification at DNV GL.
“We are excited to see that turbine manufacturers like Siemens Gamesa are developing bigger and more reliable turbines faster than anticipated a few years ago.”
Siemens Gamesa head of certification Johnny Lillelund said the turbine has achieved type certification “ahead of time”.
DNV GL is also working to certify the upgraded 8MW machine which features a larger 167-metre rotor.
Image: Siemens Gamesa