Siemens Gamesa 8MW aces exam

DNV GL has awarded type certification to Siemens Gamesa for the latter’s 8MW offshore wind turbine.

The SWT-8.0-154 is now full compliant with international standards and ready for “immediate market implementation”, said the certification outfit.

“We are excited to see that turbine manufacturers like Siemens Gamesa are developing bigger and more reliable turbines faster than anticipated a few years ago.”

Siemens Gamesa head of certification Johnny Lillelund said the turbine has achieved type certification “ahead of time”.

DNV GL is also working to certify the upgraded 8MW machine which features a larger 167-metre rotor.

Image: Siemens Gamesa