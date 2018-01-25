Enterprize lays Vietnam marker

Singapore company Enterprize Energy is targetting development of offshore wind farms in Vietnam.

The business led by industry veteran Ian Hatton has teamed up with Renewable Energy Global Solutions and a range of partners to pursue what has been labelled the Ke Ga zone.

17 Oct 2017 Projects would be located in an area between 20 and 70km offshore in the Cuulong Basin outside of existing current oil and gas production off Binh Thuan and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Already roped to cooperate on the projects are turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas, consultancy DNV GL, and oil and gas outfit PetroVietnam.

Hatton was previously involved with development of the Ormonde wind farm in the Irish Sea (pictured during construction), now owned by Vattenfall.

Image: Vattenfall