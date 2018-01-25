CWind blows into Taiwan

Global Marine Group company CWind has formed a joint venture with Taiwanese outfit International Ocean Vessel Technical Consultant (IVOTEC) to provide offshore wind farm support services in Taiwan.

The CWind Taiwan JV with IVOTEC, which is a survey and crew transfer vessel provider, will also include the provision of training.

16 Sep 2015 It will adapt and extend models established at CWind’s UK wind farm training centres in Barrow-in-Furness and Lowestoft for the Taiwan market to support the growth of locally-trained technicians.

Global Marine Group chief executive Ian Douglas said: “Launching CWind Taiwan is another bold step in the strategic growth of the Global Marine Group.

“CWind’s impressive track record around the world, combined with IOVTEC’s local insights, perfectly positions CWind Taiwan to play what we believe can be a significant role in shaping the future of Taiwan’s energy market.”

