Chocks away at Hornsea 1

CHC Group’s first helicopter flight for the initial phase of Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm left Humberside airport on 24 January for the project site some 120km off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

Leonardo AW139 and AW169 helicopters will be used to transport workers and equipment during the construction and operational phases of the wind farm.

The services and operations for this contract will be based from Humberside airport.

CHC regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa Mark Abbey said: “I am delighted to see our service get underway. It is a privilege to be part of this landmark project.

“We continue to invest in our Humberside facilities, our equipment and training to take on unique projects just like this one and are eager to show how our business and technical skills can support this mission.

“This also helps drive CHC’s long-term strategy to broaden our range of services to the energy market and continue to grow our renewables service alongside our oil and gas, and Search and Rescue service.”

