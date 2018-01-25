AMSC delivers for Doosan

South Korea's wind turbine manufacturer Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has ordered its first 5.5MW electrical control systems (ECS) from US outfit AMSC.

The system have been designed by a joint development between South Korea's Hyundai and AMSC.

AMSC is the exclusive supplier of the systems for the offshore wind turbine.

AMSC president and chief executive Daniel McGahn said: “Doosan's investment in AMSC's wind turbine design and proprietary ECS aligns with South Korea's commitment to renewable energy utilizing offshore wind power.

"We are excited to be supporting Doosan with our 5.5MW ECS."

Meanwhile, a federal jury in Madison, Wisconsin, on Wednesday found Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Sinovel guilty of conspiracy to commit trade theft from AMSC and wire fraud, the US Justice Department said.

Sinovel stole proprietary wind turbine technology from AMSC to produce its own turbines powered by the stolen intellectual property, the department said.

Sentencing is set for 4 June, it added.

