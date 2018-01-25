Articles Filter

Houlder wraps up Horns Rev 3 lifts

Pile lifting tool demobilised after finishing work at 406.7MW project

Houlder wraps up Horns Rev 3 lifts image 25/01/2018

Houlder’s pile lifting tool has been demobilised after completing foundation installation work for GeoSea at Vattenfall’s 406.7MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The equipment has been used for the installation of monopile foundations at the project and has lifted and upended 49 6.5-metre diameter piles during the job. 

Houlder marine equipment commercial director Andy Lovell said: “As a key member of the supply chain, Houlder’s marine equipment business is helping offshore wind clients across Europe with a range of issues.

“These include controlling large jackets and monopiles; designing seafastenings and deck storage for foundations, blades and nacelles and modelling optimised component logistics from factory gate to offshore installation.”

Image: Houlder

