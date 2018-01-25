Houlder wraps up Horns Rev 3 lifts
Pile lifting tool demobilised after finishing work at 406.7MW project
Houlder’s pile lifting tool has been demobilised after completing foundation installation work for GeoSea at Vattenfall’s 406.7MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.
The equipment has been used for the installation of monopile foundations at the project and has lifted and upended 49 6.5-metre diameter piles during the job.
Houlder marine equipment commercial director Andy Lovell said: “As a key member of the supply chain, Houlder’s marine equipment business is helping offshore wind clients across Europe with a range of issues.
“These include controlling large jackets and monopiles; designing seafastenings and deck storage for foundations, blades and nacelles and modelling optimised component logistics from factory gate to offshore installation.”
Image: Houlder