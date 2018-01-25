Articles Filter

Boom year for Guangdong offshore

South China province to start construction of 10 projects this year

Guangdong Province in southern China plans to start construction of more than 10 offshore wind farms with total capacity of 3.65MW this year, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The agency reported province governor Ma Xingrui as saying the projects are part of Guangdong's efforts to improve the energy mix for greener economic growth in its coastal regions.

Last month, China General Nuclear Power Corporation said it would build a 3GW project off the coast of Guangdong, Xinhua reported.

Turbines are planned to be installed at two sites off the coast the city of Jieyang, it added.

Image: reNEWS

