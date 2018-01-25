German onshore ‘tops 50GW’ 

Onshore wind capacity in Germany topped 50GW in 2017, as developers added 1792 turbines with a combined capacity of 5333MW, according to research by Deutsche Windguard.

Total installed capacity by the end of the year stood at 50777MW, comprising 28675 turbines.

29 Dec 2017 The capacity added last year included the re-powering of 315 installations totalling 952MW, while 387 turbines with a capacity of 467MW were decommissioned.

Therefore, net new capacity was 4866MW in Germany last year, Deutsche Windguard said.

The gross figure of 5333MW is 15% higher than the 4625MW added in 2016. It is also greater than the previous record year of 2014, which saw the addition of 4750MW.

Wind energy industry groups VDMA and BWE expect 3.5GW to be added in 2018.

Image: Pexels