Actis basks in Chile sun

Actis has acquired the 110MW El Pelicano solar plant in Chile from SunPower Corp for an undisclosed price.

The project has been operational since November 2017 and will supply electricity to the underground railway system in the country’s capital Santiago run by Metro de Santiago.

It is located in the municipality of La Higuera in the Atacama region of Chile and uses SunPower Oasis power plant technology.

Actis director Javier Areitio said: “We are confident that in partnership with Metro de Santiago and SunPower, the El Pelicano plant will be a terrific illustration of clean, sustainable energy for many years to come.”

Image: SunPower