Scots Crown reform kicks off

A bill to reform the Scottish Crown Estate by giving local communities and councils more control of its assets has been introduced to the Scottish parliament.

The proposals will establish a framework to change the management of Scottish Crown Estate assets.

28 Aug 2017 It includes opportunities for councils and communities to directly manage the estate's assets.

Cabinet Secretary for Land Reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “This bill proposes, for the first time, new powers for Scottish Ministers to change who manages Scottish Crown Estate assets, and opens up the possibility of local authorities and communities taking control of the management of those assets.

“The estate consists of a diverse portfolio, including thousands of hectares of rural land, half of Scotland’s foreshore, urban property and seabed leasing rights for activities such as renewable energy.

“That is why this bill recognises that a ‘one size fits all’ approach is not practical, laying the foundation for changes in the management of individual assets.”

The total capital value of the Scottish Crown Estate assets is £275.7m and the approximate gross annual revenue is £15m.

