Eon salutes Texas battery double

Two 10MW storage system come online at Pyron and Inadale wind farms 

Eon salutes Texas battery double image 25/01/2018

Eon has completed the installation of two 10MW energy storage projects in Texas in the US.

The company said that the Texas Waves lithium-ion battery units will help it to stabilise the grid by reacting quickly to fluctuations.

Eon added that the systems are combined with its existing Pyron and Inadale wind farms. 

The company said it has already completed a similar facility in Arizona. The Iron Horse project combines a 10MW lithium-ion battery with a 2.4MW solar array.

