Aurora kit lands in Chile

First blades arrive for Senvion 3.0M122 turbines for 129MW project 

Aurora kit lands in Chile image 25/01/2018

The first 25 blades for Senvion 3.0M122 turbines have arrived in Chile for the 129MW Aurora wind farm.

The blades were manufactured by Senvion company RIABlades and shipped from Portugal to the port of Puerto Montt. 

Unloading took place between 31 December and 8 January and the blades will be transported to the project site in the Los Lagos region of the country in March.

Mainstream Renewable Power is responsible for construction and commissioning of the 43-turbine wind farm, which is owned by Aela Energía. 

Aela Energía is a joint venture of Actis and Mainstream.

Image: Senvion

