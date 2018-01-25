Enel wins PV hand in Vegas

Enel Green Power North America is to sell electricity from a 27MW solar plant in Nevada to the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

The $40m Wynn photovoltaic plant is currently under construction at Stillwater and is expected to start production in the year.

21 May 2014 The project, which will cover a 65-hectare area, will meet up to 75% of Wynn Las Vegas’s current peak-power requirements and is expected to also power the resort’s planned Paradise Park development.

The 27MW facility will be located adjacent to the Stillwater geothermal-solar hybrid plant and will share that project’s existing connection infrastructure.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We have clinched a breakthrough partnership that further reinforces Enel Green Power’s expertise to provide attractive solutions tailored to our clients’ energy needs.

“We are extremely pleased about Wynn’s support of renewable energy and look forward to a long-term partnership that will continue to position Nevada as a hub of clean energy excellence.”

Image: the new facility will be built adjacent to the Stillwater geothermal-solar hybrid plant (Enel)