Northern wins Massachusetts prize

Massachusetts utilities have selected the 1.09GW Northern Pass hydro-transmission project in a clean energy solicitation.

The project by Eversource and Hydro-Québec will deliver 9.4 terawatt hours of Canadian hydropower a year.

Onshore wind and solar proposals were also in the mix, however Northern Pass was the sole winner.

“The clean, affordable power flowing over Northern Pass into the New England grid in 2020 will provide customers in the Commonwealth and throughout the region with much-needed energy price stability and emissions reductions and will deliver significant economic and environmental benefits to the region for years to come,” said Eversource executive vice president of enterprise strategy and business development Lee Olivier.

The 192-mile transmission line will begin at the Canadian border in Pittsburg, New Hampshire and extend to Deerfield, New Hampshire where it will connect to the New England electric grid.

Northern Pass expects to receive all state and federal permits by early 2018. All major contractor and equipment contracts are fully executed to begin construction by mid-2018.

The proponents expect Northern Pass to be in service by the end of 2020.

Image: Hydro-Quebec