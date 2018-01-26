Articles Filter

Afton fatality on security detail

Man named locally was on guard duty at 50MW wind project

Afton fatality on security detail image 26/01/2018

The man who died at the Afton wind farm last weekend had been working as a security guard as the south-west Scotland project.

The 74-year-old has been named locally as Ronnie Alexander, who had been working for CSM Facilities at the under-construction site near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire.

Related Stories

Investigations into the incident by owner Afton Wind Farm, Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive are ongoing.

Alexander and a 42-year-old colleague were left without heat or light following a power cut during storms on 21 January, it is understood.

The older man was airlifted to hospital after being rescued but later passed away.

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.