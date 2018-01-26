Afton fatality on security detail

The man who died at the Afton wind farm last weekend had been working as a security guard as the south-west Scotland project.

The 74-year-old has been named locally as Ronnie Alexander, who had been working for CSM Facilities at the under-construction site near New Cumnock in East Ayrshire.

16 Nov 2017 Investigations into the incident by owner Afton Wind Farm, Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive are ongoing.

Alexander and a 42-year-old colleague were left without heat or light following a power cut during storms on 21 January, it is understood.

The older man was airlifted to hospital after being rescued but later passed away.

