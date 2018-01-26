Hornsea 1 plants first root

GeoSea jack-up Innovation has installed the first of 174 monopile foundations at Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

Innovation is able to carry up to four of monopiles, each of which is 65 metre long, has an 8.1-metre diameter and weighs around 800 tonnes. EEW is supplying the 174 monopiles for the project.

EEW OSB will supply 86 transition pieces, with Bladt Industries fabricating a further 68 and German company Steelwind Nordenham and UK outfit Wilton Engineering providing the final 20.

Hornsea 1 programme director Duncan Clark said: “After years of planning and preparation it is fantastic to see the initial stages of offshore construction begin.

“Onshore alongside substation and cable installation, we are now developing the east coast hub which will serve as an operations and maintenance base for our existing wind farms in the area and both Hornsea 1 and 2.”

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

