Boralex mulls Beaupré 4 options

Boralex and Enegir are considering other options for the 300MW fourth phase of the Seigneurie de Beaupré wind farm complex, after the project was not chosen by Massachusetts utilities in a clean energy solicitation.

The partners said they “remain on the look out for similar opportunities” for the project.

The wind farm had been submitted to Massachusetts electric distribution companies as part of a request for proposals last year for the procurement of clean power.

Massachusetts selected the 1.09GW Northern Pass hydro-transmission project proposed by Eversource and Hydro-Québec.

The first three phases of the Seigneurie de Beaupré complex are already up and running in Quebec.

The 272MW first stage was commissioned in 2013, followed by the 68MW phase two in 2014 and the 24MW third part in 2015.

