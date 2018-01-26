EU backs clean energy links

The European Union is to invest €873m in clean energy infrastructure, including new power links to transport wind energy in Germany.

Seventeen electricity and gas projects have been selected for funding through the Connecting Europe Facility.

28 Nov 2017 Eight of the projects are in the electricity sector and include €70m for Germany to enable construction works to start on the SuedOstLink.

The project will consist of 580km of high-voltage underground cables to link wind power generated in the north of the country to consumers in the south.

A grant of €578m will also be allocated to the construction of the Biscay Gulf France-Spain interconnection. The new link will increase the interconnection capacity between the countries to 5GW from 2.8GW.

Some €27m will also be allocated to the construction of a 400kV internal power line between Cernavoda and Stalpu, which will contribute to increase the interconnection capacity between Romania and Bulgaria and help integrate wind power from the Black Sea coast.

Commission vice-president for Energy Union Maroš Šefcovic said: “Once more we demonstrate that cooperation and solidarity pays off and that the Energy Union is becoming a reality with tangible impact on the ground.

“These are important projects with major cross-border benefits and by implementing them we strengthen energy resilience of EU Member States. The Connecting Europe Facility has yet again shown tremendous added value in the modernisation of the European economy.”

Image: Sebastian Bertrand