Lamprell dispatches EA1 jackets
Dubai yard sends foundations to Netherlands, components to Belfast
UAE-based Lamprell has loaded out the first completed jacket foundations for ScottishPower Renewables’ 714MW East Anglia One wind farm in the UK North Sea.
Dockwise vessel Mighty Servant will sail from the fabricator's Jebel Ali yard to the project’s marshalling port at Vlissingen’s BOW terminal with an initial cargo of eight foundations this week, the developer said.
The vessel will transport a total of 36 fully assembled jackets and Lamprell will send a further 24 ‘flat-pack’ units for assembly at Belfast’s Harland and Wolff shipyard.
A first shipment of jacket components is due to arrive at the historic shipyard imminently.
The remaining 42 foundation pieces for the 102-turbine project will be provided by Spain’s Navantia.
The Spaniards will ship out the first jackets from their Fene yard later this year, it is understood.
Image: Boskalis