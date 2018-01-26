Acta workhorse on Bard 1 duty
Auriga vessel to provide support for maintenance at 400MW project
Ocean Breeze has chartered Acta Marine’s newbuild vessel Acta Auriga for two years to provide logistical support for maintenance activities on the 400MW Bard 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.
The 93.4-metre walk-to-work construction support vessel arrived at Ulstein Verft’s dry-dock in Norway for outfitting and completion in November.
Outfitting of the Ulstein SX195 ship included installation of a SMST motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane.
The hull was completed at the Crist shipyard in Poland before moving to Ulsteinvik.
Image: Acta Marine