Acta workhorse on Bard 1 duty

Ocean Breeze has chartered Acta Marine’s newbuild vessel Acta Auriga for two years to provide logistical support for maintenance activities on the 400MW Bard 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The 93.4-metre walk-to-work construction support vessel arrived at Ulstein Verft’s dry-dock in Norway for outfitting and completion in November.

Outfitting of the Ulstein SX195 ship included installation of a SMST motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane.

The hull was completed at the Crist shipyard in Poland before moving to Ulsteinvik.

Image: Acta Marine