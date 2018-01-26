Articles Filter

Acta workhorse on Bard 1 duty

Auriga vessel to provide support for maintenance at 400MW project 

Acta workhorse on Bard 1 duty image 26/01/2018

Ocean Breeze has chartered Acta Marine’s newbuild vessel Acta Auriga for two years to provide logistical support for maintenance activities on the 400MW Bard 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The 93.4-metre walk-to-work construction support vessel arrived at Ulstein Verft’s dry-dock in Norway for outfitting and completion in November.

Outfitting of the Ulstein SX195 ship included installation of a SMST motion-compensated gangway and 3D crane.

The hull was completed at the Crist shipyard in Poland before moving to Ulsteinvik.

Image: Acta Marine

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.