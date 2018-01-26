GE pumped for China hydro

GE Hydro has been selected by Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power to supply four new 300MW turbines and generators for a hydro plant in China.

The project, which is located in Jinzhai County in Anhui Province, will also receive balance of plant equipment from GE as part of the deal.

15 Mar 2017 GE Renewable Energy hydro president and chief executive Yves Rannou said: “This new contract highlights GE’s proven expertise and global leadership in (pumped storage) and in China particularly.”

Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power is a division of State Grid XinYuan.

Image: SXC