GE pumped for China hydro

Order for four 300MW turbines and generators in Anhui Province

GE pumped for China hydro image 26/01/2018

GE Hydro has been selected by Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power to supply four new 300MW turbines and generators for a hydro plant in China.

The project, which is located in Jinzhai County in Anhui Province, will also receive balance of plant equipment from GE as part of the deal.

GE Renewable Energy hydro president and chief executive Yves Rannou said: “This new contract highlights GE’s proven expertise and global leadership in (pumped storage) and in China particularly.”

Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power is a division of State Grid XinYuan.

