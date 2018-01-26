Rentel topside in place

The topside for the offshore substation has been installed at Otary’s 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

The structure was manufactured at STX France’s assembly yard in Saint-Nazaire.

The offshore transformer substation consists of a large steel building with four deck levels and weighs 1100 tonnes.

The wind farm will consist of 42 Siemens Gamesa D7 turbines and is scheduled to start generating electricity from mid-2018.

Image: Rentel