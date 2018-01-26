Norwegians forge Danish wind ties

Norwegian outfit Bergen Group AAK has signed a cooperation agreement with Bladena for future work in the on- and offshore wind markets.

The agreement aims to strengthen Bergen’s market position in maintenance and lifetime extension work for wind farms, the company said.

13 Dec 2017 The deal with the Danish company also paves the way for cooperation on deliveries to new installations, both onshore and offshore, it added.

Bergen Group ASA chief executive Torgeir Nærø said the agreement is an important operational and strategic measure.

He said: "In recent years, we have established a strong foothold in the wind power segment through various service and framework agreements with both national and international companies.

“By establishing this cooperation agreement with internationally acknowledged Bladena in Denmark, we further strengthen our focus on this market.”

Image: reNEWS