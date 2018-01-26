Dutch set store for Baltic wires

Dutch outfit Wind has secured a cable storage contract for an unnamed wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The contract is for the storage of two 25km export cables, including the supply and mobilisation of a complete storage spread and load-outs to and from the client’s vessels.

10 Jan 2018 Wind director Erik Thomas said: “It is good to see that we are able to offer competitive solutions whilst maintaining the quality and reliability that clients have come to expect from us.”

The company said it previously won a contract in November to store 4000 tonnes of export cable for the 900MW BorWin3 offshore project.

Image: reNEWS