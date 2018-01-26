Articles Filter

Dutch set store for Baltic wires

Wind secures export cable storage contract with unnamed wind farm

Dutch set store for Baltic wires image 26/01/2018

Dutch outfit Wind has secured a cable storage contract for an unnamed wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The contract is for the storage of two 25km export cables, including the supply and mobilisation of a complete storage spread and load-outs to and from the client’s vessels.

Related Stories

Wind director Erik Thomas said: “It is good to see that we are able to offer competitive solutions whilst maintaining the quality and reliability that clients have come to expect from us.”

The company said it previously won a contract in November to store 4000 tonnes of export cable for the 900MW BorWin3 offshore project. 

Image: reNEWS

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.