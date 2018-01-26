Siemens Gamesa US job losses

Siemens Gamesa is to lay off 202 workers at its Fort Madison blade facility in Iowa.

Local media reports that the job losses will take place by 24 March.

18 Jan 2018 The company was reported as saying that business at the plant through the 2018 financial year “does not support the existing workforce level”.

The plant opened in 2006.

Meanwhile, Siemens Gamesa has completed assembly of the first nacelle at its new factory at Cuxhaven in Germany.

The manufacturer said it had successfully completed the “marriage” and testing of main nacelle components – backend or cabin, generator and rotor hub.

The 56,000 square-metre facility was completed last year.

Nacelles for 94 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines for Orsted’s 752MW Borssele 1&2 wind complex off the coast of the Netherlands will be made at Cuxhaven.

