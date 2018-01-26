US Wind taps Maryland O&M

US Wind has selected local outfit Devreco to set up an operation and maintenance base and a laydown facility for the 268MW Maryland offshore wind project.

According to a letter of intent, Salisbury-based real estate developer Devreco will establish and operate the O&M facility in Ocean City to support the 25-year life of the project, project development director Paul Rich said in an update to the Maryland Senate finance committee this week.

US Wind continues to evaluate emerging turbine technology, including Siemens 8.4MW machines that would result in a 32-turbine project, as first reported exclusively in subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in December 2017.

During his testimony, Rich also announced the creation of an Offshore Wind Industry Workforce Development Coalition that will bring offshore wind companies together with representatives of community colleges, universities, labor unions, minority and local small businesses to create a skilled workforce.

The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its support for the Maryland project and urged state and community leaders to help advance offshore wind development off the coast.

US Wind aims to complete construction of the $1.4bn wind farm in 2020.

Image: Operations and maintenance base to be established in Ocean City (US Army Corps of Engineers)