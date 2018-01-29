PNE sparks 43MW in Germany

PNE Wind has commissioned its 43.2MW Kührstedt/Alfstedt wind farm south of Cuxhaven in the German state of Lower Saxony.

The project features eight Senvion 3.4M114 machines with hub heights of 119 metres, rotor diameters of 114 metres and tip heights of 176 metres as well as five Siemens SWT3.2-113 turbines which have hub heights of 115 metres, rotor diameters of 113 metres and 171.5-metre tip height.

11 Sep 2017 This wind farm is a part of PNE’s European portfolio of German and French projects which is expected to have a total output of around 200MW by 2020.

PNE Wind currently operates projects with a 69MW total capacity. “Some of these wind farms will be selected for repowering to be modernised and increase efficiency,” PNE said.

Image: Senvion