French finance Mali sun

French outfit Akuo Energy has secured financing for the 50MW Akuo Kita solar plant to be built in southern Mali.

The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, as well as GuarantCo and Green Africa Power are contributing to the €78m project.

The plant will connect to the local electricity grid and will sell its power to national utility Electricite du Mali under a 28-year power purchase agreement.

Up to 400 people will be employed during the 12-month construction period and there will be 30 permanent staff when completed.

