Articles Filter

French finance Mali sun

EAIF and Akuo Energy close financing on 50MW solar plant in Africa

French finance Mali sun image 29/01/2018

French outfit Akuo Energy has secured financing for the 50MW Akuo Kita solar plant to be built in southern Mali.

The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund, part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group, as well as GuarantCo and Green Africa Power are contributing to the €78m project.

The plant will connect to the local electricity grid and will sell its power to national utility Electricite du Mali under a 28-year power purchase agreement. 

Up to 400 people will be employed during the 12-month construction period and there will be 30 permanent staff when completed.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.