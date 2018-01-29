Haliade march at Merkur

Turbine installation is on the starting blocks at DEME’s 396MW Merkur wind farm in the German North Sea.

Jack-up vessel Seafox 5 is currently being mobilised in the Dutch port of Rotterdam and is scheduled to arrive in Eemshaven in early February to begin loading out hardware.

Van Oord vessel Nexus has meanwhile installed 18 Prysmian-made array cables at the site.

The ship is due to report elsewhere for work early in March and it will be replaced at Merkur by Global Marine cable-lay vessel Symphony.

A2Sea jack-up Sea Challenger has installed 25 transition pieces to date.

Unfavourable weather is delaying the delivery of a new batch of the components from Spanish joint venture Idesa-Windar but this will not knock the installation schedule, said Merkur Offshore executive Arjen Schampers.

The wind farm, being developed by Partners Group, InfraRed Capital Partners, DEME Concessions and Coriolis, is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2019.

Image: Merkur wind farm