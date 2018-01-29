French connection for KCI

KCI is supporting Tractebel with engineering work on the offshore substations for two wind farms in France under development by Engie.

The Dutch consultancy will assist on structural engineering packages for the topsides and substation foundations for the 500MW Treport and 500MW Noirmoutier projects.

KCI renewables manager Dirk Pulles said: “For KCI this is a great opportunity of strengthening KCI’s offshore wind track record in France and we are proud to be working with the project teams of Tractebel and LEM on these important projects."

Engie is partnered by EDP Renewables and La Caisse des Dépôts on the projects.

Image: Pixabay