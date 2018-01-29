Oz high-five for Canadian Solar  

Canadian Solar is partnering with Photon Energy to co-develop five solar plants totalling 1.14GW in Australia.

Under the terms of the deal, Canadian Solar is acquiring a 51% interest in each of the projects, which are located in New South Wales.

The largest of the solar farms is the 316MW Gunning plant, which was fully owned by Photon Energy.

The other four plants have been co-developed by Photon Energy and Polpo Investment. They are the 178MW Mumbil, 165MW Gunnedah, 286MW Suntop and 196MW Maryvale facilities.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: "Canadian Solar is delighted to partner with Photon Energy and bring 1.14 GWp into the Australian market."

Image: Pixabay