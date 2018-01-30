Jenner solar spree in Chile

Independent power producer Jenner Renewables has reached financial close on a 146MW portfolio of 12 solar projects in Chile.

The first tranche of projects will have an output of 46MW and are expected to reach commercial operations in the second half of the year.

The projects, located throughout the Sistema Interconectado Central region, are supported by Chilean Small Distributed Generators' pricing mechanism that provides a long-term stream of stable cash flow to the plants.

Jenner founder and chief executive said: "As an independent power producer operating throughout Latin America, we are very excited to contribute in such a significant way to the development of renewable energy in Chile.

"This country is at the forefront of implementing a carbon free electricity system by 2040 and our projects definitely support this strategy.

"This is part of our renewable energy pipeline of 1500MW, which we intend to develop over the next three to four years in Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and other countries in the region."

Financing was arranged by Deutsche Bank.

Image: Pixabay