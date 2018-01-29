Articles Filter

Iberdrola euro billions jackpot

24 financial institutions fund Spanish energy outfit’s investment strategy

Iberdrola euro billions jackpot image 29/01/2018

Spanish utility Iberdrola has banked €5.2bn to part-fund its ongoing investment programme.

A total of 24 financial institutions have stumped up the cash which involves the extension of two lines of credit.

It will support the company’s €25bn programme that started in 2016 and is running to 2020.

Iberdrola said the transaction is the largest sustainable finance deal to date.

Image: Iberdrola

