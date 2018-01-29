Iberdrola euro billions jackpot
24 financial institutions fund Spanish energy outfit’s investment strategy
Spanish utility Iberdrola has banked €5.2bn to part-fund its ongoing investment programme.
A total of 24 financial institutions have stumped up the cash which involves the extension of two lines of credit.
It will support the company’s €25bn programme that started in 2016 and is running to 2020.
Iberdrola said the transaction is the largest sustainable finance deal to date.
Image: Iberdrola