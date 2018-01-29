Iberdrola euro billions jackpot

Spanish utility Iberdrola has banked €5.2bn to part-fund its ongoing investment programme.



A total of 24 financial institutions have stumped up the cash which involves the extension of two lines of credit.



20 Jul 2017 It will support the company’s €25bn programme that started in 2016 and is running to 2020.



Iberdrola said the transaction is the largest sustainable finance deal to date.



Image: Iberdrola