Bombora seeks wave recruits

Wave developer Bombora Europe is recruiting senior staff for the development of its 1.5MW full-scale demonstrator which is due to be installed by 2020 off the Welsh coast.

The €20m mWave project is seeking a senior electrical and control engineer with experience of innovative marine energy projects, who would be based out of Bombora’s recently established Pembroke Dock offices.

The successful candidate would be responsible for the design and delivery of the electrical and control architecture of the first mWave device.

The Australian company is also seeking a senior mechanical engineer who would be responsible for the design and delivery of the mechanical elements of the device. This candidate would also be based at the dock offices.

Bombora plans to deploy the mWave device at the Marine Energy Test Area in Milford Haven.

Image: Milford Haven Waterway (Marine Energy Wales)