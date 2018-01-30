Kent trumpets offshore options

Officials in Kent are encouraging local businesses to get involved in the offshore wind supply chain for both UK and international projects.

The county council in the southeast of England, as part of the Inn2Power initiative, is offering a range of practical measures including online directory and support service Kent Wind Energy.

“As well as a large and growing domestic market, the global growth of offshore wind opens up great export opportunities for those able to demonstrate the ability to service the offshore wind market,” he added.

The council said Kent is ideally placed to tap into the supply chain with a number of wind farms in operation or development around its coasts.

"Kent is also home to a number of businesses, of all sizes, that can provide the products, services and skills that are essential for successful wind farm development and operation.

"Several major owners, including Vattenfall and London Array Limited, are already playing an active role in developing a Kent-based supply chain,” said the council.

Image: London Array