Articles Filter

Kent trumpets offshore options

County council and Inn2Power encourage local supply chain

Kent trumpets offshore options image 30/01/2018

Officials in Kent are encouraging local businesses to get involved in the offshore wind supply chain for both UK and international projects.

The county council in the southeast of England, as part of the Inn2Power initiative, is offering a range of practical measures including online directory and support service Kent Wind Energy.

Related Stories

“Offshore wind represents a huge potential market for Kent business,” said cabinet member for economic development Mark Dance.

“As well as a large and growing domestic market, the global growth of offshore wind opens up great export opportunities for those able to demonstrate the ability to service the offshore wind market,” he added.

The council said Kent is ideally placed to tap into the supply chain with a number of wind farms in operation or development around its coasts.

"Kent is also home to a number of businesses, of all sizes, that can provide the products, services and skills that are essential for successful wind farm development and operation. 

"Several major owners, including Vattenfall and London Array Limited, are already playing an active role in developing a Kent-based supply chain,” said the council.

Image: London Array

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.