LOC at helm of Taiwan barge

LOC Renewables has been contracted by Taiwanese subsea outfit Woen Jinn Harbor Engineering to undertake a feasibility study into a potential cable barge conversion.

LOC business Longitude Engineering will assess and advise on the specifications and work required to fit the barge for offshore wind operations.

11 Apr 2017 Longitude managing director Nicolas Cazeres said: “We’re proud to be working alongside Woen Jinn on what is a long-term collaboration to enhance their cable-laying capabilities and build out the local supply chain.

“We are delighted to have been recognised for our expertise and look forward to adding value and learning from Woen Jinn’s operational experience.”

LOC last year signed a memorandum of understanding with four regional partners outlining its intention to further offshore developments in the Asian country.

Taiwan is aiming to develop 3GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

