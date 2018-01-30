Berlin opens offshore auction

Germany’s grid regulator BNetzA has kicked off the country’s second offshore wind auction with a 3 April deadline.

Some 1610MW is available after 60MW was left over from last year’s 1550MW auction. A total of 500MW of the 1610MW offered is earmarked for projects in the Baltic Sea.

22 Dec 2017 The lowest bids will win. The maximum bid price will be 10 eurocents per kilowatt-hour following €0.12/kWh in the last round.

BNetzA has ruled out negative bids from the upcoming auction. Last year, EnBW and Orsted won with bids as low as zero.

Utility EnBW secured 900MW of grid capacity for its He Dreiht wind farm in the German North Sea.

Orsted secured 590MW for its Borkum Riffgrund West 2, Gode Wind 3, and OWP West wind farms, also located in the German North Sea.

Image: Orsted