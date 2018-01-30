SSEN to strengthen grid links

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks is to work towards reinforcement of the North East and East Coast transmission system following positive soundings from system operator National Grid.

The three-stage reinforcement is included in the Network Options Assessment report published yesterday by the system operator.

27 Mar 2017 The first will begin with the upgrade of the overhead lines running south from Kintore to enhance capacity at the existing operating voltage of 275kV by 2023.

This line will then be upgraded along with the existing 275kV lines running between Blackhillock substation near Keith and Kintore to operate at 400kV in 2026.

A final stage will see the proposed subsea high voltage direct current link from Peterhead to Hawthorn Pit in the north east of England by 2028.

SSEN director of transmission David Gardner said: “This is welcome news for our customers and energy consumers across the north of Scotland, helping alleviate grid constraints across our network as well as enhancing wider system security.

“Work is now underway to progress plans for the proposed reinforcements. As a responsible developer, we are committed to working closely with the local community and other interested parties as we take forward these reinforcements.”

