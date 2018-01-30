UK offshore deal 'in summer'

The offshore wind industry is hoping to secure a sector deal with the UK government by the middle of the year, Scottish Renewables Offshore Wind 2018 has heard.

Offshore Wind Industry Council co-chair Benj Sykes (pictured) told delegates the sector’s promise to hit 50GW of installed capacity by 2050 is “entirely credible”.

OWIC, which is coordinating the sector deal effort, is asking the UK Government to significantly increase its ambitions, including a medium-term target of 30GW by 2030.

If secured, the deal would see offshore wind build 24GW over the next 12 years to add to the around 6GW that is already connected, said Sykes.

This would result in around 20,000 jobs being supported by 2030 with that target almost doubling to 36,000 by 2050.

The sector deal would result in around £100bn of new investment and would also support greater innovation, research and development, education as well as the development of supply chain “clusters” around the country, he added.

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse meanwhile said Marine Scotland has started scoping potential new offshore wind lease areas and will launch a consultation in the spring.

Image: Orsted