GE musters Merkur troops

Global Wind Service has been selected by GE Renewable Energy as a primary partner for the commissioning and completion scope at the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The work scope consists of onshore commissioning preparation activities as well as electrical and mechanical offshore duties such as tensioning, completion, punch-lists, MV activities including switchgear testing, MV cable preparation, and HV work.

16 Jan 2018 GWS chief commercial officer Michael Hoj Olsen said: “We are very pleased that GE Renewable Energy has chosen GWS as their partner on installation, mechanical and electrical completion and commissioning for this project.

“This gives us a unique possibility to bring synergies to the project in both planning and execution of the work scope.”

