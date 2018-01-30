Canada makes Maritime history

Swiss outfit ABB has successfully tested the 500MW HVDC Maritime Link enabling the exchange of electricity between Newfoundland and the North American grid in Nova Scotia.

The project is the first of its kind with a full voltage source converter bipolar configuration to enhance system availability.

Related Stories Canadians make clean call

12 Jan 2017

Nova Scotia hits highs in 2015

28 Jan 2016 Two converter stations will be equipped with the ABB Ability based advanced MACHTM control and protection system which is central to the HVDC link.

ABB grid integration business head Patrick Fragman said: “Our innovative HVDC Light technology will enable the historical Maritime project to integrate and deliver clean renewable energy while enhancing grid stability and enabling power sharing.”

“HVDC transmission, a technology we pioneered and lead, is an important element of our next level strategy, providing customer value and enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid.”

The project scope also includes two 230kV alternating current substations in Newfoundland, one 345 kV AC substation in Nova Scotia and two cable transition stations.

Image: Bay of Fundy (Province of Nova Scotia)