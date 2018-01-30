Enel answers Irish demand

Enel's new advanced energy services unit Enel X has been awarded contracts for 217MW of demand response resources in Ireland's capacity market auction.

The recent tender, launched by the Republic and Northern Ireland transmission system operators Eirgrid and Soni, was the country’s first foray into capacity auctions.

Enel will hold 40% of the demand response market in Ireland as a result of the new award. Its total virtual power is expected to grow from the current level of 136MW, when the new capacity market starts at the end of May.

The company will manage electricity demand from large industrial and commercial customers connected to the Irish transmission grid.

Enel X head Francesco Venturini said: "We are thrilled to secure the largest demand response market position in Ireland's first-ever capacity auction."

He said the market is going through a rapid transformation while adapting to the EU electricity system.

"Our strong track record of delivering a wide variety of demand response products and grid services puts us in a unique position to help our Irish customers address this change and secure the most value from their participation in the demand response programme," added Venturini.

EirGrid plans to introduce more demand response opportunities.

