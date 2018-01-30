Southern soaks up Cali sun

Articles Filter

Recurrent Energy sells 28MW Gaskell West 1 solar facility in Kern County

Southern Power has acquired the 28MW Gaskell West 1 photovoltaic facility in Kern County in California from Canadian Solar subsidiary Recurrent Energy.

The plant is expected to reach commercial operation in the spring and will sell electricity to Southern California Edison.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive officer Shawn Qu said:  “We are pleased to partner with an energy industry leader like Southern Power on this transaction.”

The project, which is expected to create over 200 construction jobs, is the fourth to be sold to Southern Power by Recurrent Energy.

