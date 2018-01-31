Strong wind blows for SSE

SSE generated around 33% more electricity from wind power in the third quarter of 2017, compared with the same period of 2016.

Wind output was 4 terrawatt-hours (TWh) between 1 October and the 31 December 2017, up from 3TWh is the same period last year.

SSE said output was broadly in line with expectations, with windier and wetter conditions in 2017 and more onshore wind capacity accounting for the increases.

The company said it has invested £355m in on- and offshore wind since the start of the current financial year in April 2017.

Some 516MW of new onshore capacity has come online in the nine months to 31 December, with a further 481MW of on- and offshore wind farms under construction.

SSE said 36 of 86 jacket foundations have been installed at the 588MW Beatrice offshore wind farm off the coast of Scotland.

It added that commissioning of the transmission system is underway and the project remains on schedule for the first turbines to be installed in July. Completion of the wind farm is expected in 2019.

Total renewable capacity at the company is projected to reach 4.3GW by 2020, with output of about 12TWh a year.

Overall, SSE said it expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share of £1.16 to £1.20 in the current financial year.

