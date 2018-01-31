AW Energy rings wave changes

Finnish wave developer AW Energy has appointed chief technology officer Christopher Ridgewell as its new chief executive with incumbent John Liljelund moving upstairs.

Ridgewell will take the reins on 1 February when Liljelund will take a position on AW Energy’s board of directors.

“The future looks very positive, predictable ocean wave energy will have an important role in the energy system and we’re looking forward to delivering solutions to our global customers.”

The chief technology officer position will be filled by Jussi Akerberg, who has had a key role in the technology development of the company’s WaveRoller device over the last 6 years as AW Energy’s former power take-off development manager.

The company has also appointed Jani Perala as procurement manager and Ville Kortelainen as mechanical technical manager.

Image: WaveRoller panel (AW Energy)