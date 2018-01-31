EA1 jackets ready for Belfast fit

Belfast yard Harland and Wolff has taken delivery of the first jacket sections for ScottishPower Renewables' 714MW East Anglia 1 offshore wind farm, which will be located off the east coast of England.

Boskalis subsidiary Dockwise delivered the first shipment of units to the historic shipyard on Monday, it is understood.

02 Nov 2017 Harland and Wolff will piece together the sections to form 24 jackets in total.

The foundations will be installed at the project site by Seajack's jack-up Scyllla and Boskalis heavy-lift vessel Bokalift 1 later this year.

UAE-based fabricator Lamprell produced the sections at its Jebel Ali yard in Dubai.

Last week, Lamprell also loaded out the first of 36 fully assembled jackets it is completing for the 102-turbine project.

The remaining 42 units are under assembly by Spain's Navantia at its Fene yard.

The first Spanish units have been completed and will be shipped out to the project's marshaling port at Vlissingen's BOW terminal later this year.

EA1 will consist of 102 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines. Turbine installation is scheduled to start in the summer of 2019.

