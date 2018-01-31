EU renewables 'top 30%'

Renewables generated 30% of Europe's electricity for the first time in 2017, according to a report by the think tanks Sandbag and Agora Energiewende.

The 'European Power Sector in 2017' report found the lowest hydro generation in a decade was offset by growth in wind power of 58 terawatt-hours (TWh).

Wind, solar and biomass grew to 20.9% of the EU electricity mix, up from 9.7% in 2010 and surpassing coal generation for the first time.

“If this rate continued, then it is just sufficient for total renewables to hit 50% of the EU electricity mix by 2030.

“Given this, it is easy to envisage how the renewables deployment could be sped up to achieve the 35% renewable target that is currently under negotiation,” the report said.

Image: Wattendorf wind farm in Germany (Naturstrom)