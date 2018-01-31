Modus trials subsea hub

UK outfit Modus Seabed Intervention, together with Osbit and the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, are trialling an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) docking station that could allow AUVs to remain at offshore wind farm sites without a support vessel.

The Avision (Autonomous vehicle for the inspection of offshore wind farm subsea infrastructure) project will test the docking station at ORE Catapult’s National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth.

Related Stories Modus adds commercial muscle

21 Apr 2017

Modus preps subsea hybrid

13 Feb 2017 The first phase will utilise the saltwater testing docks and the national anemometry hub at the centre.

Funding is coming from Innovate UK, while Innogy, EDF Energy and Eon are also supporting the project.

Innogy plans to carry out commercial trials at the 576MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm off the coast of north Wales.

Modus estimates the technology could save £1.1bn from the operating costs of the 11GW of operational offshore wind farms in Europe.

Modus managing director and project lead Jake Tompkins said: “Since 2012, Modus has been focusing on the development of hybrid AUV systems to be deployed for subsea and seabed survey, and inspection.

“Part of our vision is to see AUVs becoming field resident, offering significant cost savings and quality benefits to the markets and our customers.”

Image: Modus