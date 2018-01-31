Hawaii ride for Irish wave

Oregon marine fabrication outfit Vigor has signed a $5.25m contract with Irish wave developer Ocean Energy to build the latter's OE Buoy device to be installed off Hawaii.

The up to 1.25MW unit weighing 750 tonnes will be deployed this autumn at the US Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu.

Related Stories More depth for US marine energy

03 Aug 2016 The €10m project is part-funded by the US Department of Energy’s office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, under a 2012 agreement committing the American and Irish governments to collaborating on marine technologies.

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney said: “Ocean Energy and its partners are demonstrating how transatlantic cooperation can yield immensely productive results — Irish innovation coupled with US engineering is providing the US Navy Wave Energy Test Site with sustainable and logistical gains and a template for future large-scale projects.”

The OE Buoy floating oscillating water column machine initially rated at 500kW is due to be tested for a year at the wave site in Kaneohe Bay.

The 38 x 18-metre device will then be upgraded to at least 1MW unit for a further year of tests at the European Marine Energy Centre off Orkney.

Image: OE Buoy (Ocean Energy)