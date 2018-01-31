Lewis Wind prepares CfD ground

Lewis Wind Power is preparing to take part in the remote islands segment of Contracts for Difference auctions due to be held in spring 2019.

The joint venture of EDF and Wood opened a new office Stornoway today to spearhead community liaison for the 160MW Uisenis and 180MW Stornway projects in the Outer Hebrides off Scotland.

Inclusion of the remote winds category awaits state aid clearance from European officials.

The Stornoway office will be staffed by new community liaison and champion mountain biker Kerry MacPhee, who is from South Uist. Existing stakeholder relations manager David Morrison will also be based there.

Speaking at the opening of the office, LWP director Mark Vyvyan-Robinson said: “Lewis Wind Power has a big responsibility in 2018 to make sure that these projects can win contracts against other renewables projects across the UK. We will also firm up plans for community ownership with the Council and Stornoway Trust."

He added: “Investment in the interconnector (with the mainland) can only be triggered by our projects, which have planning consent and a grid connection. The interconnector would mean there would be scope for more community projects on the Western Isles."

Aberdeen outfit Wood takes over the 50% share in LWP previously held by Amec, a company it acquired last year.

Image: Mi9